Families are being encouraged to dress up as Romans as part of a fun day celebrating the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian's Wall, at Newcastle's Great North Museum.

The Easter event today (13 April) looks at different areas of Roman life, with visitors getting the chance to see Marley the Roman pony, chariot demonstrations and make mosaics.

Roman reenactment group 'Time Bandits' are also be involved, whilst the Tynedale Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers are doing fabric demonstrations.

Those who are a little more adventurous can even try Roman food and drink.

Keith Merrin Director of Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums said, "We've got all sorts of activities and things you can take part in.

"You can come along dressed as a Roman, it's not compulsory but it's going to be a great day celebrating what is a World Heritage site and an absolutely unique part of the region's heritage."

The day is being held in collaboration with the Hadrian's Wall Youth Ambassadors Team who represent the world heritage site.