Train passengers should check before they travel this Easter

Rail passengers are being asked to check before they travel this bank holiday weekend as trains are expected to be busier than usual.

From Friday 15th to Monday 18th April people traveling across the Northern Network are being asked to be flexible with their journey plans due to increased demand for the holiday weekend.

Chris Jackson the Regional Director for Northern said: "We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore and enjoy all the North of England has to offer."

"We're doing all we can to prepare for the weekend... are also asking our customers to allow extra time for journey's and where possible avoid travelling during the busiest times."

A number of engineering work is also taking place on Sunday 17th April with bus replacement services in operation.

The main routes affected are: - Manchester Victoria, Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge.- Liverpool Lime Street and Huyton- Liverpool Lime Street and Hunts Cross- Lancaster and Granger-over-Sands, Arnside and Silverdale stations- Bentham, Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham Port-Lancaster, Oxenholme Lake District, Kendall and Windermere

For more information visit northernrailway.co.uk or check National Rail Enquiries.