Our region could be treated to a display of the Northern Lights going into the Easter weekend.

The Aurora Borealis are expected to be active from Thursday 14 April to the early hours of Friday 15 April, due to significant solar storms.

It is expected the solar spectacle will be visible in parts of north England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Some patchy cloud and rain showers are forecast overnight, so people trying to spot a display should look for out for clear spells.