A North East businesswoman who supports those with hair loss has been chosen as an official baton bearer ahead of the Common Wealth Games this summer.

Nicola Wood from Sunderland will be representing the region and is one of just nine people in England selected to carry the baton as part of the 16th official Queen's Baton Relay.

The role will see Nicola carry the baton on 14 July as the relay nears its end, having visited 72 Commonwealth nations.

It will contain a message written by The Queen which will be read out during the Games' Opening Ceremony in Birmingham.

Nicola beat more than 8,000 people nominated by the public following a campaign earlier in the year, which searched for someone with an inspiring story who's made an impact in their community.

Sunderland business woman Nicola Wood beat 8,000 other nominees for the role of baton bearer Credit: Commonwealth Games 2022

After losing her hair due to rheumatoid arthritis and cancer treatment, she set up The Wonderful Wig Company to support those dealing with medical hair loss, including alopecia.

She said "I feel so very honoured to be representing the hair-loss community onthis incredible occasion. Following my own diagnosis, I know the positive differenceand confidence our services give back to women, and hope that as a baton bearer I’llbe able to inspire other business owners to take action and create a positive impactfor their community.”

“I’m a hairdresser for one day a week and spend the rest of the week trying to change theworld for people with cancer and hair loss!"

“My journey with the baton is symbolic of women’s medical hair loss journeys and a reminder that no one needs to do it alone.”

Since setting up The Wonderful Wig Company in 2016 following treatment for breast cancer, Nicola has supported more than 10,000 people and secured contracts with the NHS to help those dealing with hair loss across the country.

Alongside her award-winning business, Nicola has started the not-for-profit company The Inclusion Hair Network to promote inclusiveness within the hair and beauty sector.

The Commonwealth Games will start on 28 July at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, with 19 sports and eight para events.