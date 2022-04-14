An investigation is underway after an elderly woman's handbag was reportedly stolen by a thief posing as a carer in Gateshead.

The victim, a 90-year-old woman in Rowlands Gill, contacted the police after letting a woman who claimed to be from a care provider into her home on Friarside Crescent at around 9:30am on Monday (11 April).

The pair spoke in the living room for around 30 minutes before the pensioner left to go into the kitchen.

When she returned, the woman had disappeared and the victim later discovered her handbag and chequebook had vanished too.

The care provider has since confirmed nobody had been sent to the elderly woman's house.

Officers are treating the incident as theft and have released a description of the woman.

She is described as:

5ft 6in tall with stocky/muscular build

In her mid 30s

Local accent

Brown hair with blonde streaks which was tied back

Blue/grey carers apron with a name tag on the right hand side.

Anyone with a similar experience is being urged to get in touch with police.