Tees Valley to benefit from millions of pounds of investment

Businesses and local communities in the Tees Valley will be given more than £40 million as part of the Government’s levelling up plan.

Under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, £42m will be given to the area to help regenerate communities, tackle economic decline and reverse the UK’s geographical inequalities.

Leaders across the Tees Valley will decide how it is spent, directing it to the most deprived areas.

The funding is being introduced by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to match previous funding from the EU.

Minister for Levelling Up, Neil O’Brien, said the money will allow "communities in [the] Tees Valley to directly tackle the issues affecting their local area, whether that’s youth employment or high street regeneration.

“I look forward to working closely with local leaders in Teesside to see the creative, ambitious choices that communities make as they level up and take charge of their destinies.”

The investment will be made until 2025.

This is the latest boost to the Tees Valley, after a Freeport on Teesside launched earlier this year.