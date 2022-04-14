Safe crossing times for Holy Island over Easter bank holiday weekend
Visitors to Holy Island in Northumberland over the Easter weekend are being warned not to get caught out by water flooding the road onto the island.
The Lindisfarne Causeway, which links the island to the mainland, gets cut off twice a day by fast incoming tides.
The RNLI and coastguard are regularly called to people getting stranded by the rising water, including a group with a newborn baby recently.
The timetable below gives a rough estimate of when it is safe to use the road, but visitors should allow an extra 30 minutes to cross in case of adverse weather conditions.
Good Friday (15 April)
It will be safe to cross:
5:50am until 12:50pm
6:15pm until 1:05am on Saturday
Saturday 16 April
It will be safe to cross:
6:50am until 1:15pm
7:15pm until 1:35am on Sunday
Easter Sunday (17 April)
It will be safe to cross:
7:40am until 1:45pm
8:05pm until 2:10am on Monday
Easter Monday (18 April)
It will be safe to cross:
8:25am until 2:20pm
8:50pm until 2:45am on Tuesday