Visitors to Holy Island in Northumberland over the Easter weekend are being warned not to get caught out by water flooding the road onto the island.

The Lindisfarne Causeway, which links the island to the mainland, gets cut off twice a day by fast incoming tides.

The RNLI and coastguard are regularly called to people getting stranded by the rising water, including a group with a newborn baby recently.

The timetable below gives a rough estimate of when it is safe to use the road, but visitors should allow an extra 30 minutes to cross in case of adverse weather conditions.

Good Friday (15 April)

It will be safe to cross:

5:50am until 12:50pm

6:15pm until 1:05am on Saturday

Holy Island Credit: Jim Scott

Saturday 16 April

It will be safe to cross:

6:50am until 1:15pm

7:15pm until 1:35am on Sunday

Holy Island Credit: Carolyn Farthing-Dunn

Easter Sunday (17 April)

It will be safe to cross:

7:40am until 1:45pm

8:05pm until 2:10am on Monday

Holy Island Credit: Phil Wright

Easter Monday (18 April)

It will be safe to cross: