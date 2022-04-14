The charity walk for the Cleveland Mountain Rescue team will return again this year after a two-year delay due to Covid.

The Whitby ‘Whalebones Walk’ is a 22-mile course that runs along the costal paths of Cleveland Way starting at the famous Whitby Whalebones.

Entrants can run or walk along the seaside path in order to raise money for the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team which relies on donations.

Whitby’s ‘Whalebones Walk’ will return after two years on Sunday 1st May

Since it was first held in 1993, the ‘Whalebones Walk’ has raised over £100,000 for the volunteer Team.

The Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team work on the northern half of the North York Moors, along the coast from Sandsend, up to Hartlepool and across into the Tees Valley, providing mountain rescue services.

On average they respond to over 60 call-outs per year where specialist skills and equipment are needed and this means their annual running costs are an average £42,000.

All profits from the entry fees and sponsorships from the ‘Whalebones Walk’ will go to the team.

The event takes place on Sunday 1 May 2022 and entries to take part close on Sunday 24 April 2022.