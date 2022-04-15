Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing as part of efforts to crack down on county lines in Northumberland.

Co-ordinated raids were carried out at four addresses in Alnwick resulting in drugs and cash being seized as part of Operation Sentinel - a joint operation between Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland Police alongside NERSOU (The North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit).

The arrests come following months of officers building intelligence on the properties which are linked to organised crime.

County lines is the practice of moving drugs from one area to another, often by done vulnerable people, who are taken advantage of by gangs. The 'County Line' itself refers to the dedicated mobile phone lines used to take drug orders at low prices.

Neighbourhood police officers working in Alnwick identified suspicious activity quickly through working closely with the community.

Northumbria Police said "County lines is a heartless operation ran by greedy criminals with no sense of remorse for the communities and lives they destroy."

They continued "Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to work with our communities and partners to stop offenders and disrupt their illicit activity."

The nine people arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs remain in police custody at this time.