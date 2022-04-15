Steve says he is now questioning his future in the pub industry. Credit: NCJ Media

Newcastle United players who used to frequent an iconic West End pub have shared their shock and sadness at its closure.

Steve Burns, the former landlord of the Black Bull on Barrack Road in Newcastle, served crowds of Magpie fans and locals for 30 years.

The 60-year-old from Benwell says he was informed by the owner of the building, Trust Inns, in November that he had 10 days to exit the premises otherwise he would have to pay dilapidation costs.

A Trust Inns spokesman responded to the allegations made by Steve, saying, "Mr Burns chose to leave the Black Bull of his own volition."

Steve says a number of the Newcastle players who used to drink at the pub have reached out, "I am good friends with John Beresford, Alan Shearer and Rob Lee. In days gone by, when they were playing, they used to have the players' Christmas party in the Black Bull.

"Al texted me to say 'I can't believe what's happened, you know where I am.'

"It was the same with John Beresford and Rob Lee, 'You know where I am, I can't believe you're not there anymore.'

"When Rob has been up in Newcastle and he's been to the match, before Covid, he used to pop into the pub with his two sons. We used to have a pre-match talk.

"Same with John Beresford and John Allison. When I bump into them, they will always wish me all the best in whatever I do. They just can't believe what has happened and why it's happened."

Some of Newcastle United's most-loved players and managers feature in the window of the Black Bull. Credit: NCJ Media

Steve says he had approached Trust Inns on several occasions since 2019 with plans to convert the manager's flat above the pub into hotel rooms. In return for this personal investment, he had asked for a long-term contract.

However, he claims he was refused, with Trust Inns saying they could only give him a three-year contract. He says they looked into financing the hotel rooms themselves, but ultimately decided that neither they nor he would be able to go ahead with the renovation.

Five months on, Steve says a 'sour taste' remains in his mouth, "I have been involved in the pub game in excess of 40 years, but I'm 60 now and I don't think I've got the energy the pub trade to me is dead because of what happened to me.

"I felt very alone as a landlord. I felt as if I had no-one to turn to."

The spokesman said Trust Inns understood it was an upsetting time for Mr Burns but said they vehemently denied his allegations.

They added: "Should Mr Burns wish to continue with legal proceedings then Trust Inns would defend its position with confidence.

"As a national and long standing pub estate company, Trust Inns adheres to an industry approved Code of Practice for all its lease and tenancy agreements. The company is proud of its 27 year history and continues to work hard, supporting and working together with its lessees and tenants at creating great local pubs across the country."