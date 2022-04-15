Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe is launching a scheme on Tyneside to get families more active.

The athlete's Families on Track initiative aims to get people having fun whilst exercising by working together to complete a 10k relay.

It is part of the 'Try on the Tyne' multi-sports event taking place on Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside this summer.

On Saturday 13 August, teams of up to five will compete in the 10k event which is taking place on an enclosed course in Baltic Square.

Paula visited Tyneside with her children Isla and Raphael to test out the course.

The three-time London Marathon winner says, "I'm really excited about its potential on Tyneside. The setting is going to be spectacular and we aim to provide a brilliant finale to this year’s 'Try on the Tyne'."

"The inspiration came from those closest to me, so it was great to have Isla and Raphael with me to look at our latest venue. We want to use the event to encourage many more families to get fit and active together and I’m sure that we’re going to succeed in an area that’s so passionate about its sport."

It will be the fourth 'Try on the Tyne' event and will also include a senior and junior duathlon and a 5k run.

It is organised by Events of the North, along with Newcastle City Council, Gateshead Council, and Northumbria University.

The Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Dot Burnett says, "We’re delighted to see the return of 'Try on the Tyne' this year and look forward to welcoming even more competitors to Gateshead. With the addition of the new Families on Track the event is set to be even bigger for 2022 and it’s fantastic that the whole family can come together and compete as a team this year."

While Leader of Newcastle City Council adds, "Paula Radcliffe did so much to encourage people to take part in running, and her family-orientated initiative will be an excellent addition to what is an already wonderfully inclusive event, making sports accessible to people of all ages and helping to promote healthy living among our communities... I’d encourage as many people as possible to get involved."