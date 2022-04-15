The iconic Pride of Tyne ferry will be on dry land until summer while it undergoes extensive refurbishment.

Operator Nexus say there will be no disruption to timetables.

One of two ferries which takes passengers between North and South Shields, the 29-year-old vessel is to receive its annual paint job, with 180 litres being applied from mast to bottom.

The refurbishment process usually takes just two weeks, but the boat's time on shore has been extended to eight weeks this year to allow for her propulsion units to be sent back to the manufacturer for overhaul.

Credit: Nexus

The work is also part of part of the vessel’s annual survey by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), which needs to be carried out to ensure that she remains sea-worthy and can continue with a licence to carry passengers.

The bulk of the work has been carried out at the UK Docks Marine Services Ltd yard on River Drive in South Shields.

Marine Fitter at Nexus, Mark Elsy, said: “The annual hull survey has to be carried out every year so that we get our MCA certification to carry passengers. It’s a detailed inspection of the vessel which requires her to go into a dry dock.

"We always get these works done at this time of year so that she’s good to go for the summer, when the Shields Ferry is busier."

Yard Manager at UK Docks, Ian Paolozzi, said: "The work we carry out is effectively like an MOT for the vessel.

"We raise the vessel out of the water into a special dry dock so we can re-paint her right down from the mast to the hull.

"We refurbish all the sea valves and on this occasion the propulsion units have been taken out for a refit. They were taken out and have been sent away to the manufacturer for that work.

"It’s vital work to ensure the boat is sea-worthy and that all of her safety systems are all operating correctly.”