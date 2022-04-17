A plea to reduce the charge of murder against a former miner from Northumberland accused of killing his terminally ill wife in Cyprus has been rejected.

In a letter to the Cypriot Attorney General lawyers for David Hunter, a grandfather of one said it was not in the public interest for the 75 year old to go on trial for murdering his wife Janice and assisting suicide would be a more appropriate charge.

The couple from Ashington had been together for 56 years and retired to Paphos twenty years ago.

Janice Hunter was found dead at their home in the village of Tremithousa in Paphos on December 18th 2021.

Cypriot Police said she had been suffocated and was found dead in an arm chair. Mr Hunter was found partially sedated after attempting to take his own life. He spent two weeks in intensive care before being transferred to prison and charged with murder. In February he appeared in court and denied murder and was remanded in jail in Nicosia.

David and Janice's former home in Tremithousa, Paphos

In 2016 Janice was diagnosed with terminal blood cancer. Mr Hunter claims her final days were spent in unbearable pain and she had begged David to end her life.

Janice Hunter

The couples daughter Lesley Hunter is supporting her fathers fight for freedom and has been fundraising to pay legal costs. David Hunter is represented by the organisation Justice Abroad.

We put together lengthy submissions to the Attorney General's drawing on law and guidance from other jurisdictions explaining why a prosecution for murder is inappropriate in the circumstances of this case. We have been informed by the prosecution that these submissions have been rejected but no reasoning was given in the letter for this cause of action. Michael Polak, Barrister, Justice Abroad

Justice Abroad says it will continue to request that the prosecution in this case take the principled decision so they bring David back home to his daughter in the UK.

On Monday ( 18th April ) David Hunter is due to appear at Paphos Assize Court for the start of his murder trial.

In the village of Tremithousa where he and Janice lived there is support for the former miner including from British expats.

Sally- Anne Silverwood-Stagge at the grave of Janice Hunter in Paphos

Sally Anne Silverwood-Stagge didn’t know the couple but helped daughter Lesley organise her mothers funeral as she was unable to travel to Paphos due to her own health conditions.

It was just so sad but I did what anybody would do. There was about ten of us, some who knew her some who didn’t. It was very poignant. There is a lot of sympathy here. A lot of the people I spoke to have said they would have done the same thing. They were two people in a desperate situation who saw no other way out. Sally-Anne Silverwood Stagge

David Hunter’s trial is taking place as Cyprus begins to discuss legalising euthanasia although it faces fierce opposition by Cyprus's Orthodox Church.

Whatever happens it is likely to set a precedent for the country.