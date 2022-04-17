A man has been arrested for allegedly 'stabbing' another male close to a busy Gateshead park, over the Easter weekend.

Police were called to Durham Road, near Saltwell Park, at 4:30pm on Saturday 16 April.

It was reported that a group of offenders got out of a vehicle and assaulted the male victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and officers believe all parties involved are known to each other."

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220416-0741.