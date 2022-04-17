A man is in a life-threatening condition after a serious collision in Sunderland.

Shortly before 12.20am on Sunday 17 April, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on North Bridge Street.

A blue BMW 320 Coupe was travelling from the direction of the Tesco superstore towards the Wearmouth Bridge when, for reasons to be established, it collided with a parked Renault Clio outside the Fona Pizza shop.

A 20-year-old male passenger has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries that are described as life-threatening at this time.

Two other occupants of the BMW suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and the road remains closed this morning (Sunday) as officers carry out enquiries.

Inspector Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and we are determined to find out what happened immediately before the collision took place.

“I am now asking anybody who was in that area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the collision itself or believes they saw a blue BMW travelling nearby to get in touch.

“Please also check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything of interest that may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220417-0024. Alternatively you can email 471@northumbria.police.uk.