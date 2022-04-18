Bumper Bank Holiday weekend for tourism hotspots in the North East

It's been a bumper bank Holiday for tourism hot-spots across the North East, as businesses have enjoyed the first Easter without restrictions in three years.

The warm weather has also helped bring out the crowds, with temperatures of up to 19°C over the weekend.

One business that has benefited is Whitehouse Farm Centre near Morpeth in Northumberland.

Play Brightcove video

Heather Hogarty from the attraction told ITV News Tyne Tees: "It's been absolutely brilliant because we've obviously missed the last two Easters with lockdown.

"We've sold out every single day and just seeing all the families, all the happy faces, it's been absolutely brilliant.

"We can't thank people enough for supporting us."