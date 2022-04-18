The case of the Northumberland man accused of killing his terminally ill wife in Cyprus has been adjourned until 16th June.

It is so more evidence can be gathered in the case against David Hunter by defence and prosecutors.

The case will be heard in front of 3 judges, who today said due to severity of crime, Mr Hunter must be remanded in custody.

Following his arrest, David Hunter gave two statements to the police, the court had heard. In them, he told police: “Janice had told me I don’t want to live anymore. I held her nose and mouth for about to 10-15 minutes and she passed away.

"I killed her to save her. I don’t regret it. I want her to rest.”

David and Janice Hunter had been together for 56 years. Credit: Family photo.

His wife Janice had terminal blood cancer. She was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa in Paphos on 18 December, 2021.

David hasn’t seen friends or family for 103 days following Janice’s death in December 2018

Barry Kent, a friend of David's had travelled out to Paphos. As David waited for case to start, he sat in the public gallery, and Barry kissed his head said “hello son.”

Barry Kent at court today.

Barry Kent, talking about today, said: "It was very difficult. It was nice to see him and be there for him. Hard work emotionally. He needs the support and I am here on behalf of everyone. There’s so much support for him. It was worth coming."I’m a little bit shocked they haven’t had the medical reports yet. Now it’s been adjourned. I’m guessing this is going to be first of many if we get to a trial proper."I'm a free man and one of his friends. Anyone could have been in his situation and who says they wouldn’t have done the same thing."