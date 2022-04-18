Investigation ongoing after death of man hit by lorry on A1 in County Durham

An investigation is continuing into the death of a man who was hit by a lorry on the A1 in County Durham.

The collision between a HGV and a pedestrian happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

The northbound carriageway was closed for 10 hours between Sedgefield and Bowburn from around 2am.

Durham Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.