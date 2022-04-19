A man from Middlesbrough has been given a two-year suspended sentence after being caught with money and drugs, as he hid in his garden shed with his son.

Louis McGowan was found with 33 grams of cocaine with a street value of £2,500-£3,500 and 19.5 MDMA tablets worth £95-£190, Teesside Crown Court heard on 14 April.

Police also found the 27-year-old with £360 in cash stashed on him at the time (13 September 2019).

McGowan, of Kildwick Grove in Park End, pleaded guilty to two counts of the possession of a class A drug with intent to supply; and one count of the possession of criminal property.

The court heard that McGowan has eight convictions for 12 previous offences, and that he was jailed in 2020 for common assault.

The court heard that he lost custody of his child after his arrest. It also heard that McGowan claimed he was selling drugs to fund his own habit, but that he is now clean and has a new partner, who is expecting a baby.Judge Deborah Sherwin told McGowan "You have already suffered to some extent. You lost custody of your son and your relationship with him is now almost non-existent".The judge handed him a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two-years, with a 25-day rehabilitation requirement.

The judge said: "The rehabilitation days will assist you with employment training and any other problems you may have. Keep on the right side, ok?"Mr McGowan replied: "Cheers for that."