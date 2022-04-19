Two motorbike riders are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Sunderland over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Police were called around 9:35 pm yesterday (Monday 18 April) to report of a collision between a Suzuki Swift car and an off-road motorcycle.

It happened at the crossroad junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road in Pallion.

The rider and passenger of the bike were taken to hospital with serious injuries that are described as life-threatening.

The driver of the black Suzuki Swift stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.

An investigation into the incident is now taking place and any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong from Northumbria Police said: “This is clearly a serious incident which has resulted in two people being hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what happened in the moments prior to the collision and I am today appealing for any witnesses to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you were travelling in the area and saw the collision, or saw a black Suzuki Swift or an off-road bike nearby, please let us know. I’d also ask everyone to check their dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything of interest.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be absolutely crucial in ensuring we get answers for the respective families.”