Two women suffer 'serious leg injuries' after incident at Saltburn beach

Two women have been taken to hospital after being injured by a car on Saltburn seafront.

Emergency services were called to an area of the beach near the promenade at 8.17pm on the evening of Easter Monday. Police say they received reports that pedestrians, on and near to the beac, had been injured when a blue Audi had left the road and gone onto the beach, near to the pier.

Two women were taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, and two people received minor injuries but did not need medical treatment at the scene.

A man in his 70s has been arrested and officers have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have asked the public to avoid speculation on social media whilst officers continue their investigation.

A police cordon was erected along the seafront at Saltburn Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The area was cordoned off and a heavy presence of emergency services were seen on the seafront.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.