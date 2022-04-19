A woman accused of murdering her husband at their home in Ponteland earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police were called to the home of 72-year-old Janet Dunn and her husband Anthony on 15 March, following a report of concern for the welfare of a man at the address.

When emergency services arrived at Dunn's home in Beech Court they confirmed Mr Dunn had died at the scene.

Appearing via video link from prison to Newcastle Crown Court, Mrs Dunn denied murdering her husband.

As no application for bail was made Janet Dunn has been remanded in custody until the trial which is due to start on September 12 and last five days.

Another pre-trial hearing will take place on June 13.