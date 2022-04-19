Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Julie Jackson

A bottomless brunch at a Tyneside restaurant took an unexpected turn when a woman got stuck vertically behind the back of a sofa.

Julie Jackson was celebrating her birthday at the Twelve Twenty Five Restaurant on North Shields Fish Quay when her friend Lindsay Clark got wedged upside down.

At the time she was attempting to retrieve a jacket that had fallen down the back of a sofa when she lost her footing and ended up head first behind the furniture for about 10 minutes.

During that time two employees of the restaurant attempted to free Lindsay by tugging on each leg.

Since sharing the video Julie has got nearly two million views and over 14,000 comments.

She said: "The staff were all lovely, they could have been funny about it but they were really nice.

"It's not a birthday I'll forget."

She continued: "I didn't expect to get that reaction, Lindsay finds it hilarious, it's just a bit of laugh, she always wanted to be famous although I don't think this is how she expected it to happen."