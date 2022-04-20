A man's been left in a critical condition, following an assault in the Fossgate area of York on the evening of Tuesday 19 April.

Police were called to The Terrace Sports Bar by the ambulance service at 10.17 am, where a 46-year-old man had been assaulted in the street outside.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses of the incident to help their investigation, as CCTV shows several people on the street at the time the assault took place.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody, while the victim is still in hospital; his family is being supported by specially trained police officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team. Or you can email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12220066256 when passing information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.