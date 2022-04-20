A young mum whose quick thinking and first-aid skills saved a man’s life has been honoured for her actions.

Megan James has been given Durham County Council's highest accolade, the Chairman's Medal, for her rapid response and brave actions which saved a man’s life.

The 21-year-old was walking home with her son after shopping in Seaham in July 2020 when she heard cries for help.

She used first-aid skills she’d learnt on a council-run course for young parents, to perform life-saving CPR on a man who had collapsed.

A passerby looked after her little boy, Elijah, whilst she followed the instructions of an ambulance service operator on the phone, giving vital medical help to the man until paramedics arrived.

Megan, who went to the first aid training course in case she ever needed to help her son in an emergency, said: "I’m very proud to be awarded the Chairman’s Medal.

"It was lucky that I was in the right place at the right time and I’m so pleased that I was able to help.

"I never expected anything like that to happen, but I hope my story inspires more people to learn CPR and how to do first aid."

Council Chairman Cllr Watts Stelling, who handed over the medal, said: "Megan’s swift and brave actions saved a man’s life.

"To remain calm and in control in an emergency, and to administer the essential medical attention he needed, shows great strength and courage, as well as highlighting the importance of learning vital first-aid skills.

He added: "She’s incredibly humble but Megan’s amazing actions fully merit this award.”