Video report by Julia Barthram

A local community in Northumberland has successfully saved its 250-year-old village pub from being lost to history.

Residents of Horncliffe, near Berwick-upon-Tweed, launched a huge mission to save the Fishers Arms in Horncliffe, after it closed its doors in October 2021.

They had just three months to secure the sale, raising an impressive £205,000 during the fundraising campaign.

It had some high profile support, including Northumberland actor Robson Green and Rod Clements and Steve Daggett from rock band, Lindisfarne.

The village now aims to use the Fishers Arms as a meeting hub, so it remains at the heart of the community.

Louise Giddens, a resident who helped spearhead the campaign, told ITV Tyne Tees: "It has been a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, but we've had absolutely brilliant support from our community and our wider community - even as far afield as Australia!

"We hope that everybody is going to redeem their pledges as soon as it goes live."

Despite only having been closed for 6 months, the community already felt the loss of its only pub, especially when 90mph winds caused devastation in the county in November.

Louise said: "Storm Arwen made us realise what a big miss it was. We were cut off for four days and normally we would come to the pub, have a drink, get warm, have some warm food - but we couldn't do that because the pub was shut."

It's hoped the pub will re-open its doors in September.