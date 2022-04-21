Around the House: Can the Prime Minister survive partygate?

Play Brightcove video

Tom Sheldrick presents the April 2022 edition of Around the House.

His guests are the Conservative MP for Carlisle John Stevenson, the Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell, and the Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron.

They look ahead to the local elections, discuss the Prime Minister's future after his fine for breaking covid rules, and debate how best to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Our next programme is on 19 May.