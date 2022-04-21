County Durham business receives an award from the Queen

A County Durham business has been honoured by the Queen.

The four person team at Qinov8 in Shildon say they have invented a solution to leaky pipes which saves water and reduces carbon.

They have won the Queen's Awards for Enterprise for Innovation on Her Majesty's birthday today, 21 April 2022.

They are one of 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with the award.

QINOV8 has been recognised for its excellence in Innovation due to its water leakage reduction product - the AQUAPEA.

The product is a pea sized product capable of repairing leaks on underground pipes with zero excavations.

AQUAPEA is now being used across the UK and many parts of the world.

Co-Founder Michael Quinn said "It's such an honour for myself, my brother Mark and business partner Paul to win the Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

"As a company we're so young but have achieved so much and we want to continue helping the world prevent unnecessary water loss and reduce the carbon footprint associated with leakage.

"This is a vital piece of the jigsaw if we're to win the battle against water scarcity and climate change."

QINOV8 was set up at the end of 2016.