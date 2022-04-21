A motorcyclist who was left in a critical condition following a crash in Sunderland on Easter Monday has died.

The collision between a Suzuki Swift car and an off-road motorbike happened around 9.30pm at the crossroad junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road in Pallion.

The rider and passenger of the bike were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but despite efforts of medical staff, a 32-year-old man has died.

A 15-year-old boy, who was also on the off-road bike, remains in a 'serious condition' in hospital.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man’s loved ones.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what they are going through at this time, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 72 hours.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are very much ongoing and I would like to thank those who have come forward with information since our public appeal.

“If you witnessed this collision, or were in the area around that time on Monday and saw a black Suzuki Swift or an off-road bike travelling, we still want to hear from you.

“Please also check any dashcam footage – your information could give the man’s family the answers they deserve.”

The family of the 32-year-old are being supported by officers, while the investigation into the incident continues.

The driver of the black Suzuki Swift stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.