The owners of Newcastle United have been spotted having a kick-about on the pitch at St James' Park following the team's 1-0 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace.

PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Jamie Reuben and Amanda Staveley watched on as the Magpies secured their sixth win on the trot.

It is an achievement they have not reached in the top flight since the reign of Sir Bobby Robson in 2004.

Video shared on social media shows them taking to the pitch to kick the ball around after the game, including Staveley in a pair of stiletto heels.

Director Amanda Staveley on the pitch wearing a Newcastle United scarf. Credit: PA

The last time chariman Al-Rumayyan was at St James' Park was 8 January, when the Magpies lost 1-0 to League One Cambridge in the FA Cup.

Their latest success came courtesy of Miguel Almiron's fine 32nd-minute strike and a concerted second-half rearguard action which kept Palace at bay and sparked wild celebrations on the final whistle.

Newcastle are now 15 points clear of the drop zone and well within touching distance of the top 10.