A cannabis farm worth over £1.3million has been discovered, and five suspects arrested at a multi-million-pound address in Newcastle.

Police were called to a property on Fenham Hall Drive, on Tuesday 19 April, after receiving reports there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the open windows of a three-storey building.

Inside the empty building, Northumbria Police found a well-established cannabis farm containing more than 3,265 plants. The force said the property is one of the largest seen for the type of crime.

The five suspected farmers arrested at the scene are thought to be from Albania. Four have been charged and a 22-year-old man has been released under investigation.

The seizure of drugs took place under Operation Sentinel; a collaborative operation involving police forces across the North East that tackles organised crime.

Detective Constable David Hodgson from Northumbria Police said "This was a sophisticated set-up, hiding in plain sight, and I am pleased that the farm has now been dismantled and arrests made."

"More often than not, these types of illegal enterprises operate under the radar, which is why we rely on information from our communities in order to help us build up a clear intelligence picture and then act on it."

The drugs operation was being conducted over 35 rooms at the address in Fenham without the owner's permission. It is thought the suspects caused around £100,000 worth of damage, in addition to bypassing electricity.

Detective Constable Hodgson added "To be clear, our communities do not benefit from these so-called business."They often funnel their proceeds into further crime, exploit people and not only pose a health and safety risk to those inside the farms but to the wider community living nearby."We are thankful that the information received allowed us to quickly dismantle the farm and seize the plants and equipment."

Property owners and landlords are being asked to be aware of any empty properties they own and report any concerns they have to the police.