A senior police officer who has overseen match-day policing at the Stadium of Light, as well as the Sunderland Airshow is hanging up her hat after nearly three decades.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, the Area Commander for Sunderland and South Tyneside, is due to retire from Northumbria Police at the end of this month after 27 years in the force.

She told ITV Tyne Tees overseeing big events has been the high point of her career.

She said: "That gives me some real proud moments to take away. I also had the opportunity to work on the London Olympics as well.

"Did I ever think when I joined policing in 1995 I would be able to do and get involved in things of that nature?

"So they are things I will probably take away... along with criminal cases I have had."