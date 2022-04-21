Play Brightcove video

Watch Amy Lea's report

The North East stands with Ukraine - that is the message of Ukrainians living here, as they reflect on the conflict two months after Russia's invasion.

When troops first crossed the border, ITV Tyne Tees spoke to Ukrainian families who now call the region their home, about how they were feeling.

Eight weeks on, Lena Rusa, Oleg Skalyga and Lesya Bourne reflected on the turmoil their country continues to face.

Lesya said "[We were] strangers yesterday but today one [we are a] big family and this is absolutely much appreciated.

"We need to stand together - it is not Ukrainian war and we have to stand together not to spread this further"

When war started, people across the North East came together to fundraise, collect donations and open their homes to those fleeing war, something Lena, Oleg and Lesya say has been heartwarming.

Oleg said "There was a first wave of overwhelming people, and people bringing donations, but the war is still going on and day by day the people are losing their houses and everything they had for years and years and have to leave their homeland"

They said the region - and country's - generosity has kept them going and they will continue to encourage people in the North East and Ukraine "to stand together and support each other."