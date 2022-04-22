The refurbishment of an iconic Newcastle music venue begins ahead of its autumn relaunch.

Around 100 jobs are being created with the launch of NX Newcastle, the new identity of the former O2 Academy on the city’s Westgate Road. The £1.75m project is the latest venture by Electric Group.

The venue, which originally opened as a cinema in 1927, is set to welcome back crowds in October 2022.

Plans for NX Newcastle include a more "intimate experience both for artists and Newcastle gig-goers", with the introduction of mezzanine platforms that improve the flow of movement throughout the space.

Take a look inside at these artist impression images...

NX Newcastle Room One stage Credit: ELECTRIC GROUP

Room 2 with bar, towards the right of the stage Credit: ELECTRIC GROUP

View from NX Newcastle Room 1 balcony towards the stage Credit: ELECTRIC GROUP

Electric Group’s co-founder and CEO Dominic Madden explained: “By slightly reducing the capacity of the main room and adding standing mezzanine staircases on either side, as well as an additional mezzanine platform at the front of the circle, we’ll improve the line of sight between musicians and the audience, bringing music fans closer to artists so there can be a greater sense of connection between them.

New exterior of Newcastle NX

“We’re hugely excited to provide a 21st century venue for the city that nurtures emerging creative talent as well as forming a major stop on the international tours of the highest calibre; today’s biggest music acts and DJs.”

All staff at NX will also be trained as part of Shout Up!, the Newcastle City Council-backed scheme to eliminate sexual harassment from Newcastle’s night-time economy.