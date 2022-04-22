Play Brightcove video

A County Durham mother, who set up a charity in memory of her son, says marking his 30th birthday without him is "devastating".

Kristian Thompson died in 2011 - 10 months after being assaulted in a nightclub in Consett.

Eleven years on, Maxine says "It's really important that I mark the days, I think that is how I keep my Kristian alive.

"What would he have been doing if he was 30? Would he have had a family? The questions are always there and I've missed so much, I can't believe that I haven't had him in my life for 11 years. It is truly devastating."

Maxine launched the charity 'One Punch North East' following Kristian's death, in the hope of preventing anyone else from losing loved ones.

Since it was established five years ago, the organisation has spoken to over 54,000 people. Maxine says spreading her message is what has got her through the most difficult time in her life.

"That is my drive, I get up in the morning, I want to help, I want to make changes. I've got huge aims that I want to do with the charity, to help and support other families and victims that are going through what we went through, because there hasn't been a lot of change in 11 years."

On the day Kristian would have turned 30 (22 April), the legacy of his death is helping educate the lives of others.