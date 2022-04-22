A life-saving defibrillator has been stolen from a Newcastle building, just days after one nearby had to be replaced.

The emergency equipment was stolen from a box near Moorland House in Blakelaw on 6 April, after the unit it was stored in was damaged between 11.30am and 5pm.

A defibrillator is an electronic device which can be used if someone is suffering from a heart attack. It works by giving the patient an electric shock to restart their heart during a cardiac arrest.

The defibrillator has not yet been found, but police are still hoping that it will be returned safely.

The appeal for information comes days after another defibrillator in Newcastle had to be replaced after being stolen from Fenham Library late last year - something which cost the City Council £1,500.

Anyone with information on the missing defibrillator, is being asked to get in touch with police.