Local elections are being held on 5 May, including across large parts of our region.

They are less likely to go under the radar this year - with increasing speculation that damaging results for the Conservatives across the country could see the party's MPs move to replace the Prime Minister, after he was fined for breaking covid rules.

Of course, there will be local considerations too, as voters will decide on who gets to run vital services and set council priorities.

Last year saw some pretty momentous change, with Labour losing control of County Durham for the first time in a century.

The local authorities in another part of the region are also now being reorganised.

Here's what's going on practically, and what to look out for politically...

NORTH YORKSHIRESince 1974, North Yorkshire has had a county council, responsible for things like social care - and seven district councils running services like rubbish collection.

The government wanted to simplify that, and get better value for money. Ministers asked for proposals on how to redraw the map, and last summer they chose a whole-county approach, still keeping the City of York separate.

The new unitary authority will be called 'North Yorkshire Council' and will formally take over the running of all services on 1 April 2023, when the county and district authorities will be abolished.

On 5 May this year, a full set of 90 councillors will be elected. They will initially serve on the existing county council, and then for four years on the new unitary council.

In terms of the party politics, the Conservatives have traditionally been pretty dominant in North Yorkshire.

They could certainly be hurt by 'partygate', with the Chancellor and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak among those fined, and recent controversy over his wife's tax arrangements.

But it would be a significant shock if the Tories were not in position to run the new council.

Local elections are being held on 5 May 2022, including across large parts of the North East Credit: ITV NEWS

SUNDERLANDLabour have been in charge of Sunderland City Council since it was created in the '70s. The party's majority has been gradually whittled away over the last few years.

A third of seats are being contested on 5 May.

If Labour lose around half a dozen, they could lose control - though national polling suggests they have more reason to be optimistic than pessimistic.

HARTLEPOOLHartlepool Borough Council has seen a constantly-changing picture over the last few years, with a strong presence of smaller parties and independents.

Labour lost control of the authority in 2019, and it's currently run by a coalition of Conservatives and Hartlepool Independent Union councillors.

The Tories also won the high-profile parliamentary by-election last May.

Labour will be hoping to get back on the front foot now, but with a third of seats up for grabs, my calculations (notoriously tricky with council elections!) suggest it's impossible for them to reach a majority this year, and another coalition arrangement of some kind is most likely.

ELSEWHERE...A third of seats are also up for election on 5 May in Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and South Tyneside.

Labour has strong majorities on all four councils, and that's unlikely to change.

The longstanding Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes is on his way out though. He's been quite a big figure in national Labour circles, but was deselected in his ward so won't be standing for election.

Byker councillor Nick Kemp won a vote of local Labour members, and is expected to take over the leadership of the council.

There are no council elections this year in other parts of our region.