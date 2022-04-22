A "lucky" seal pup spotted near Whitley Bay, has been freed from a plastic sheet caught around its neck.

Vicki Sinclaire spotted the seal on the rocks at St Mary's Island on Wednesday 20 April, while watching wildlife at the coast with the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea dolphin watch group.

Worried about the seal, Vicki contacted the St Mary's Island Wildlife Conservation Society who monitored the animal. Vicki also returned the following day (21 April) to check how the pup was doing.

The seal pup was unable to free itself from the plastic sheet so the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Group were called Credit: Vicki Sinclaire/ Newbiggin-by-the-Sea dolphin watch

Eventually, the British Diving Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) group were called when volunteers on St Mary's Island saw the seal had not been able to free itself from the plastic litter.

Paul, a volunteer for the BDMLR freed the seal by cutting the plastic from around its neck.

The plastic sheet is thought to have been picked up out at sea Credit: Vicki Sinclaire/ Newbiggin-by-the-Sea dolphin watch

The volunteers said the animal was lucky to be swimming away unscathed.

It is thought the plastic sheet attached to the seal's neck is likely to be something that is picked up whilst out at sea, rather than being from rubbish on the beach. The BDMLR said "It is really important that people take rubbish home, [and] not dump plastic in the sea."

If people spot a seal they are worried about, they should not approach it and should call the BDMLR to help.