On this day in 2006: Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer retired from professional football
On this day 16 years ago, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer announced his retirement from professional football.
The striker confirmed that his career had been brought to a close at the age of 35, after sustaining a knee injury in the Tyne and Wear derby the previous week.
In what would be his final game for the Magpies, Shearer scored a penalty as his side went on to win 4-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
However, the former England captain was forced to call time on his playing days after tearing his medial ligament in a challenge with Julio Arca.
News of his retirement came as Newcastle faced West Bromwich in their efforts to secure European football.
A huge banner was displayed at the Gallowgate End of St James' Park, showing Shearer in his famous goal celebration pose with the message: "Thanks for 10 great years".
In that decade, he scored 206 goals for the Magpies.
He is still regarded as the greatest Premier League striker, scoring a record 260 goals, and winning three Golden Boots during his career. Now, Shearer is a frequent pundit on televised professional matches around the world.