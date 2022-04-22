On this day 16 years ago, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer announced his retirement from professional football.

The striker confirmed that his career had been brought to a close at the age of 35, after sustaining a knee injury in the Tyne and Wear derby the previous week.

In what would be his final game for the Magpies, Shearer scored a penalty as his side went on to win 4-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

However, the former England captain was forced to call time on his playing days after tearing his medial ligament in a challenge with Julio Arca.

News of his retirement came as Newcastle faced West Bromwich in their efforts to secure European football.

A huge banner was displayed at the Gallowgate End of St James' Park, showing Shearer in his famous goal celebration pose with the message: "Thanks for 10 great years".

In that decade, he scored 206 goals for the Magpies.

He is still regarded as the greatest Premier League striker, scoring a record 260 goals, and winning three Golden Boots during his career. Now, Shearer is a frequent pundit on televised professional matches around the world.