Sam Fender has announced an exclusive gig at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle next month to raise money for a local homelessness charity.

The Newcastle-born singer songwriter's concert on 24th May will raise money for North East Homeless, a charity he recently became a patron for.

It promises to be much more intimate than his recent sell-out arena tour, with just over 800 pairs of tickets available, giving fans the chance to see him up-close-and-personal.

Virgin Media and O2 customers will have the chance to win tickets through the Priority phone app from 10 o'clock on Monday morning. The draw will close just before midnight on Sunday 15th May.

It will cost £5 to enter, with all proceeds going to the local charity.

Fender's latest album, Seventeen Going Under, topped the charts in October last year.

Looking forward to the show, the 27-year-old said: "This is our last hometown show of the year and it's going to be super special.

"It’s an intimate one and our first time playing the legendary O2 City Hall.

"All money raised from the ticket ballot is going to North East Homeless, an amazing cause that's close to my heart. The work that Brian and the team do to help the most vulnerable in our community is incredible.”