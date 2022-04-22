Two men who attacked a lone-female whilst carrying out a robbery on a petrol station, have been jailed.

Callum Michael Grice and Alan Lawrence raided the Esso petrol station on Stockton Road, Seaham, in the early hours of 23 January.

During the burglary, 32-year-old Lawrence took the lead and sprayed an unknown substance in the victim's face, which caused burning and left her fearing she could go blind.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Grice blocked the doorway to the petrol station with a baton, before being told to steal a display of vapes by his accomplice.

The pair left the scene with around £200 cash, along with cigarettes and vapes.

Both men were found nearby by relief officers PC David Robinson and PC Jack Smith, while colleagues helped the victim at the crime scene.

Police found Grice of Margaret Street Seaham, had a stun gun disguised as a torch as well as an extendable baton. An air weapon found close by was linked to Lawrence following DNA analysis.

Within 24 hours of being arrested, both men were charged and remanded in custody.

The pair appeared via video link at Durham Crown Court on Thursday 14 April and pleaded guilty to a number of offences alongside the robbery.

Lawrence of no fixed address, and who has 44 previous convictions, was sentenced to possession of an imitation firearm.

Grice was sentenced for having a prohibited and offensive weapon, including a bottle containing ammonia; something he claimed was hand sanitiser.

The pair have both been put behind bars. Grice has been given 51 months and Lawrence 63 months.

Sergeant Victoria Ford-Stubbs, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we commend her for her bravery throughout the investigation.

“We will always take robust action against criminals, especially those who put members of our communities at risk, and we are pleased that Lawrence and Grice have received a custodial sentence to reflect their offending behaviour.”