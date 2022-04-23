Two people have been taken to hospital after a car being pursued by police drove down a slip road in the wrong direction and collided with another vehicle.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on the A19 southbound near Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said in a statement their officers were in pursuit of a black Audi in Middlesbrough when the vehicle drove down a slip road in the wrong direction and collided with a Peugeot 208.

The 31-year-old driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving and is in police custody.

Three other men, aged 37, 34, and 22, who were passengers in the car were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The force said the driver of the 208 was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Following the collision, Cleveland Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the collision happening after a police pursuit, which the force says is mandatory.

The A19 was closed for a short time for investigation work to be carried out.

Cleveland police are appealing for witnesses and in a statement said: "Anyone who witnessed the black Audi or who may have footage of the incident is asked to contact police through the report section of the Cleveland Police website or by calling 101.