Visitors to the Northumberland countryside are being urged not to take BBQs with them with the risk of wildfires 'very high' due to current weather conditions.

The warning from Northumberland Fire and Rescue service comes as firefighters continue to dampen down following a fire at Fourlaws Forest near Sweethope Loughs on the outskirts of Morpeth.

The fire started on Friday, with six engines deployed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby wind turbines. Northumberland Fire and Rescue say no properties were at risk from the fire and that crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control.

Roads around the area were temporarily closed, although they re-opened on Saturday.

Posting on social media, the fire service said: "The current weather conditions make the risk of wildfire very high and we urge those wishing to enjoy our beautiful countryside to take care and do so safely. Take a picnic, not a BBQ."