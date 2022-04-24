An investigation is underway in Newcastle after an arson attack at a children's playground.

Northumbria Police say the playground on Brunton Lane at Kingston Park was damaged after offenders stripped wood from nearby trees before starting a fire, causing significant damage to the ground and play equipment.

The emergency services were called and the fire was safely extinguished, but police say the offenders, who fled the scene, have left the park unusable for local children.

An investigation has been launched and officers are treating the fire as suspected arson.

The force has asked the public to come forward with any information.

Neighbourhood Inspector Karen Madge, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a senseless offence which has left a community without its local park.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities and anyone found to have been involved can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved but today we’re asking anyone who may have information that could help our investigation to get in touch – no matter how small the detail.”