Westminster diary: partygate, asylum centre opposition & foster care 'crisis'

'Partygate' has dominated the agenda as MPs returned from their Easter break, focused on the political consequences of last week's news that the Prime Minister (as well as his wife and the Chancellor) had been fined for breaking covid rules.

Boris Johnson offered further apologies to the Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

Sedgefield Conservative MP Paul Howell came to his aid, expressing his view that "while it was a clear error of judgment, I certainly do not believe it is a resigning matter."

Labour MP for Newcastle Central Chi Onwurah said it seemed Mr Johnson was "too stupid to understand his own regulations", and asked how he could lead others who had managed to comprehend and follow, those rules. The PM didn't answer that question directly but apologised - again.

The subject was then repeatedly raised during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, including by Blaydon's Labour MP Liz Twist. She said her constituents were "angry... trust in his government is broken. When will he go?"

Mr Johnson said he understood people's feelings, apologised - again - but said: "the government will get on with tackling the issues that face this country."

Then on Thursday, while the PM was away on an official visit in India, MPs debated whether he should be investigated for misleading parliament when he previously insisted there had been no parties.

Labour MP for Middlesbrough Andy McDonald claimed the country's reputation "is trashed on a daily basis by this disreputable Prime Minister."

Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative MP Andrew Jones said "it is right" and "due process" that the Privileges Committee looks at the case when there are questions about the conduct of any MP.

The motion was approved without a vote in the end, so the inquiry will happen once the police finish their investigation.

None of our region's Tory MPs have publicly called for the PM's exit. He survives for now, but this scandal that's already been going for many months will rumble on for a good few more.

Elsewhere this week, the Conservative MP for Thirsk & Malton Kevin Hollinrake hardened his opposition to the plan for the former RAF base at Linton-on-Ouse in his constituency being used as a reception centre for asylum seekers.

When it was announced last week, he spoke about receiving assurances from the government.

But then on Tuesday, he raised local residents' concerns in the Commons.

On Wednesday, he met the Home Secretary Priti Patel, and published a letter to her saying: "I do not believe that the small rural village of Linton-on-Ouse is the appropriate place to house up to 1,500 young, male asylum seekers."

On Saturday, he spoke at a public meeting locally, agreeing with many local residents that the plan should be dropped.

The Home Office has said the site will provide "safe and self-sufficient accommodation" and "anyone accommodated at Linton will have undergone a robust screening process."

Meanwhile, the Labour MP for Jarrow Kate Osborne led a Westminster Hall debate on Thursday on "a crisis in recruitment and retention" of foster carers.

She mentioned her own experience as a foster carer, in arguing that the government needs to review allowances to ensure carers are given adequate payment to cover the full costs of looking after a child.

Responding, Children and Families Minister Will Quince acknowledged action needs to be taken and pointed to a "once-in-a-generation review" of children's social care that's due to report back soon.

Parliament is due to be prorogued this coming week, before the Queen's Speech sets out the government's priorities on 10 May.

