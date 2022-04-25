The family of a motorcyclist who died after a collision in Sunderland on Easter Monday has said he will "leave a huge hole in everyone's hearts".

Known to many as Buster, Anthony Kirtley died after the off-road motorbike he was riding collided with a Suzuki Swift at the junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road in Pallion.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital but died of his injuries three days later.

A 15-year-old boy, who was also riding the motorcycle, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Paying tribute to Mr Kirtley, his family said: "Buster, you’ve left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts.

"We love and miss you so much. Your loving mam, sister, brother, nana, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends."

The junction where the incident took place

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting officers.

"Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss," said Sergeant Steve Armstrong of Northumbria Police.

"I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time. We are determined to ensure we carry out a full and thorough investigation into the collision and attempt to give them the answers they deserve.

"A number of people have already come forward with information about the incident, and I’d like to thank those who have assisted. I would again appeal for any witnesses who may have information – who are yet to do so – to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220418-1088, or by emailing 512@northumbria.police.uk.