Credit: Paul Scott Anderson, Sky-High Skydiving

The last wishes of a former paratrooper were fulfilled when his ashes were scattered by a fellow veteran during a skydive.

Alan Hutchinson was part of the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces for over 50 years, and when diagnosed with cancer requested to be scattered from a jump aircraft; a nod to his beloved career.

He was known locally as being part of 'Dad's Army,' having followed his dad and brother into the Parachute Regiment in the 1960s.

The 67-year-old's wife and family attended the skydive on Thursday 21 April at Skyhigh Skydiving in Peterlee, County Durham.

Mark Robson, also a veteran and an ex para soldier and regular jumper sat Skyhigh Skydiving, carried out the jump.

After a short delay due to weather conditions, Alan's wife Sandra kissed his ashes with tears in her eyes, before handing them over to Mark and the centre's chief instructor Bryn Chaffe for the ascent to 6000 feet.

(L-R) Isobella Shepherd, Jason Hutchinson, Kevin Hutchinson, Alan Hutchinson, Sandra Hutchinson, Mark Robson, Mark Tomo Thompson Credit: Katie Thompson

Watched on by the Hutchinson family, and the Teeside Airborne Veterans, emotions were running high, while the skydive scattering Alan's ashes took place as The Ride of the Valkyries played over a tannoy system.

Mark and Bryn landed to a round of applause from the crowd, where Mark then presented Sandra with her husband's maroon beret.