A fundraising concert to help people in Ukraine is taking place in Newcastle, after being organised by the North East band Lindisfarne.

The gig on 25 April at Wylam Brewery, is raising money for the 'Newcastle Stands with Ukraine' campaign.

All money raised is going towards delivering aid to communities across the besieged country, which are struggling to get help from mainstream agencies.

Lindisfarne will be performing alongside a number of other bands as part of the 'From Newcastle with Love' concert.

The band said "From the moment we heard about 'Newcastle Stands With Ukraine', we were determined to stand with them in their efforts to bring much-needed support to those who need it most.

"So, we are privileged to be performing at this benefit gig at Wylam Brewery as part of a very special occasion on Monday 25th April."

The 'From Newcastle with Love' concert is the latest fundraising effort for the Newcastle Stands with Ukraine Appeal Credit: Newcastle Stands With Ukraine

The event will see Lindisfarne play a number of their songs from over the years, with all proceeds going directly to the appeal. Wylam Brewery based in Newcastle's Exhibition Park is hosting the event for free.

'Newcastle Stands with Ukraine' campaign organiser Nick Kemp said: "We have seen an incredible tide of support from the people of the North East who have to date helped raise over £15,000 via our GoFundMe campaign."

"Having Lindisfarne step forward alongside us is a fantastic development, and the benefit gig is a great opportunity for people to come together in support of the people of Ukraine whose lives have been completely devastated by the invasion."