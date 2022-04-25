People living across large areas of Teesside are at risk of facing flooding every year in the next decade, according to a new study.

Independent organisation Climate Central has mapped the places around the world that could be affected by flooding through combinations of sea-level rise, tides and storm surge.

Among the places that might be affected are areas of Teesside including parts of Redcar and Hartlepool and areas in Middlesbrough and Stockton that are next to the River Tees.

All of Teesside Park, the Riverside Stadium, and Middlesbrough College could be at risk of yearly flooding by 2030, which could even reach as far inland as Yarm.

Major roads, including the A19 and A66 have the potential to be affected, which could cause chaos for motorists.

The Riverside Stadium is among the places that could be at risk of yearly flooding by 2030 Credit: PA

The areas are included on one map which identified places that will be below the annual flood level by 2030, meaning they are at risk from coastal floods on average once per year.

In some years there could be more than two incidents while in other years there may be none.

However, the data is not 100% reliable as the maps are created by using huge datasets, which Climate Central says "always include some error".

The maps should therefore be used to identify places that could require "further investigation" of risk.

The interactive tool does not provide current data, as it is based on projections, so it is not clear how much worse it will be than the present situation.

The map is also not as accurate when considering risks from extreme weather.

Climate Central states: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."

'History of flooding'

There is a long history of flooding in the Tees catchment area, with records showing Croft, Neasham, and Yarm being affected since 1684.

Reasons for flooding in the region differ dependent on location and could be due to heavy rainfall, melting snow, or high tides.

There are schemes in place across Teesside to lessen the impact of flooding on the area.

The Port Clarence and Greatham South project has increased flood protection for residents in the area from the River Tees and Greatham Creek.

There has been a new habitat created at the site for local wildlife, which is equivalent to the size of 90 football pitches.

The Marton West Beck flood scheme has improved protection for around 500 homes and businesses while reducing the risk of flooding from the beck, sea, and surface water in central Middlesbrough.

The government has committed £5.2bn to create 2,000 new flood and coastal defences between 2021 and 2027.

As part of this, every area of England will have a strategic plan to deal with flooding and coastal erosion "from source to sea".