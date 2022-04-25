A Northumbria University graduate has secured two gold medals in the 2022 Archery World Cup.

Bryony Pitman, 25, came top of the table for the recurve individual event at the competition in Turkey on 23 April and 24 April, as well as helping the women's team to victory.

The History graduate was joined by Newcastle-born Alex Wise for the recurve mixed team final, and the pair secured a silver medal.

Along with another gold for Ella Gibson in the compound women's event, the haul put Great Britain at the top of the medal table.

The recurve event was the first time Pitman and team-mates Jaspreet Sagoo and Penny Healey had shot together.

Archery GB Recurve women’s team (in red, l-r) Penny Healey, Bryony Pitman and Jaspreet Sagoo took gold in the final. Credit: World Archery

Archery GB performance director Tom Duggan said: “It’s been a fantastic week for the athletes.

“To convert three out of four of the medals to gold and not settle for silver is a great platform for the future.

“Ella and Bryony’s individual medals were so well deserved and the first time we've individually medalled at a World Cup since 2012.

“Bryony’s talent is clear and for her to win three medals will give her a lot of belief for the season.

“The women’s team shot brilliantly and showed the depth and potential we are seeking to build in the programme, with Jess and Penny winning their first senior World Cup medals.

“Alex has been working so hard over the past 12 months and has used the experience of not going to Tokyo to great effect so it’s great that his hard work has paid off this week.

“From a recurve programme perspective, we didn’t set any expectations for the week aside from trying to embed some new ways of working and a change of emphasis and approach. It’s been so refreshing to see the athletes and staff flourishing and taking the opportunities they created.”

It is Archery GB’s first World Cup medal since 2018, and the first time it has had two recurve team medals at a World Cup.

Reflecting on her two golds and one silver, Pitman said: “I feel on top of the world right now.

“One medal would’ve been cool but three is just crazy.”

She added: “Today I just wanted to go out there, have fun and get on three podiums. I didn’t shoot my best in the teams but I found the ten a lot more in the individuals.

“I’ve never been so full of adrenaline and it was the biggest test of my mental process.

“Most of the time it worked but I’ve definitely got some more to learn.

“I’ve been working hard over the winter with my coach on a slightly different technique and since finishing uni in February I’ve had more time to focus on archery.

"I got some early competition practice in as well while I was in Australia in March and the last few weeks I’ve been working on a new mindset. Things are starting to fall into place.”